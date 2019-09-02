‘John Wick’ Escape Room Coming to London

Better dust off your best bulletproof suit: a John Wick escape room is coming. The escape room will also feature a bar modeled after The Continental, the famous hotel featured in all three films. Players will have to try to escape from a vault before they’re found out by (fake) assassins. This all sounds cool, there are only two catches: you’ll have to go to Central London to play, and the escape room will only last for one day.

If you’ve ever wanted to live the dangerous life of John Wick without having to worry about actually getting killed, London’s new John Wick escape room might be just what you need. The escape room is set up in a secret bank vault somewhere in Central London. Here’s how you play:

You will find yourself within the vault of assassin safe house The Continental as you are deemed EXCOMMUNICADO — with a hefty $14-million price tag on your head. With time ticking and super-assassins storming The Continental, you must use your skills to escape The Continental’s vault before time runs out.

I have only one question: will there be dogs? And will those dogs be okay? This is important. Anyway, once you’ve made it out of the vault you’ll be granted access to “the opulent and iconic Continental bar. Styled after the film’s world-famous hotel, fans will find genuine props and costumes from the film and a playable preview of the strategy game John Wick Hex ahead of its official release.”

This sounds like a great idea. The ticking clock element of an escape room lends itself perfectly to the opening scene of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in which John is trying to outrun a clock that will soon start ticking once he’s declared excommunicado. Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Keanu Reeves will be lurking around with his finely tailored suits and finely trimmed beard, so that’s a bit of a disappointment.

If you want to take part in these shenanigans, you’ll have to enter your info here. Successful entrants will be contacted via email ahead of the one-day run of the escape room: September 17. After that, it’s gone. So if you’re able to go, don’t delay. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now out on digital, and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand September 10.