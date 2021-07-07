I love it when a plan comes together. As we speak, John Wick 4 is currently filming and casting news keeps trickling in day by day. The latest announcement features Lance Reddick’s return as Charon.

According to Deadline, Reddick is confirmed to return as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4. After starting out as the mysterious hotel clerk for the Continental, the New York-based front for Wick’s assassins guild, Reddick finally got to step out from behind the desk and be a part of the action in the third film as he helped fend off an elite squadron of High Table operatives.

Returning director Chad Stahelski chimed in to voice his excitement about Reddick’s next appearance:

“Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again.”

Everything We Know So Far

Stick with me here, because there’s a ton of recent information to keep track of when it comes to the latest sequel in the Wick series and there may or may not be a test at the end of this article.

As we previously reported, John Wick 4 started filming a little over a week ago. Location shooting will be of the globe-trotting nature, taking place this summer in New York City, France, Germany, and even a stopover in Japan. Joining the just-announced Reddick will be (obviously) star Keanu Reeves in addition to Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, the long-awaited Matrix reunion that began with John Wick: Chapter Two and continued with the awkwardly-titled (though no less awesome) sequel, John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum. There’s no word yet on whether Halle Berry’s Sofia, Jason Mantzoukas‘ Tick Tock Man, or Ian McShane’s Winston will be making repeat appearances (the latter two seem more likely than the former), but our fingers remain firmly crossed.

All that and we haven’t even got to the exciting batch of newcomers set to join the action. It’d be exciting enough if we only knew that martial arts legend Donnie Yen would be gearing up for the fourth movie. But we’ll also get to enjoy Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, and pop star (no, not that one) Rina Sawayama. Little else is known about John Wick 4, but here’s the current synopsis that’s simply jam-packed with information and plot details:

“The further exploits of legendary hit man John Wick.”

Alright, so that was a bit of a stretch. On the bright side, we’ve decided there will be no test after all. Instead, we’ll just wait for John Wick 4 to arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022.