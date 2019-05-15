Looking forward to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum? That’s a rhetorical question, because the answer is obviously yes. And you absolutely should be: in his review for /Film, Chris Evangelista called the film “a bone-cracking, horse-kicking, dog-biting, book-smashing, ax-throwing action masterpiece.”

But it takes lots of hard work to pull off those incredible action sequences, and now a new John Wick Chapter 3 training video is here to showcase how stars Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry pushed themselves to their limits in order to achieve a sense of reality on screen. (Spoiler alert: their hard work paid off.)



John Wick Chapter 3 Training Video

While Berry has a relatively small role in this sequel, she packs a huge punch – both literally and figuratively. She makes a tremendous impact in her limited amount of screen time, and I walked out of the movie so impressed with her performance that I’m counting down the minutes until a spin-off movie about her character gets a green light.

Reeves is awesome in the film, as usual, but at this point, we’ve gotten spoiled and have basically grown accustomed to him delivering some ass-kicking work. But this is Berry working on a new level for her, and she’s just as physically convincing as Reeves during her big shootout/martial arts action sequence. And this featurette didn’t even touch on the fact that in addition to all of her weapons and stunt training, she trained her character’s dogs for five months leading up to filming so she could essentially serve as an on-screen trainer to add an extra level of believability in that regard. Berry was busy on this movie, and it all paid off wonderfully.

Reeves and Berry are joined in the new movie by returning franchise veterans Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, as well as new additions like Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, and Anjelica Huston.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters this week, on May 17, 2019.