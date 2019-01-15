Need a quick pick-me-up? Then please enjoy this John Wick: Chapter 3 poster, in which Keanu Reeves glares in through a foggy, rainy window and makes you whisper, “Oh hell yeah,” under your breath. In the third film – subtitled Parabellum – Reeves’ stylish assassin has to fend for his life yet again, this time because he broke the sacred assassin rules of the Continental – the high-class hotel all the contract killers frequent. See the John Wick: Chapter 3 poster below.

Hell yeah, that’s how you do it. At this point, you don’t even need a clear picture of Keanu Reeves to sell a John Wick movie. Just put his general shape behind some foggy glass, and throw in that red-blue-purple lighting that prevails through all the films, and you’re good to go. This poster also perfectly sums up John Wick’s status in the third film: he’s now an outsider.

In John Wick: Chapter 2, John broke the sacred “no killing inside the Continental” rule, leading to his current status of “excommunicado,” a phrase that also pops-up on this poster. John is a marked man now, and while that’s nothing new for him, he’s going to have a lot more trained assassins on his tail, and he no longer has a place to hide. He’ll have to get out of New York, and fight for his life in the process.

If you need more than just a still-image of John Wick looking in through that window, here’s a motion poster as well.

We’ll be seeing you… John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters May 17. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/x6rj2FSOhv — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 15, 2019

I loved the first John Wick, and thought Chapter 2 was fun, but not quite as good as the first one. Still, I’m all-in on Chapter 3. In fact, I hope they never stop making these movies – as long as Keanu Reeves wants to keep making them, that is. I dread the day, probably 5 or 10 years from now, when they try to reboot this franchise with a new actor.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum also stars Halle Berry, Mark Dacascos, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, and Anjelica Huston. Look for it in theaters May 17, 2019.