Millions of moviegoers are impatiently awaiting the arrival of Avengers: Endgame in theaters next week, but let’s not forget that John Wick is heading back to the big screen with a promising sequel of his own.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum continues the franchise following the game-changing events of the previous sequel. John Wick is on the run after being labeled excommunicado for breaking one of The Continental’s most sacred rules. A $14 million contract has been put out for his head, and now he’s got anyone and everyone on his tail. However, as a new John Wick Chapter 3 clip shows, the taxi drivers in this world are not only significantly more chill, but they know all about this underground assassin ring.

John Wick Chapter 3 Clip

John Wick catches a taxi with his loyal doggo, and it looks like he might have just gotten out of a scuffle since there’s a scrape on his cheek. Then again, that could just be leftover from his last confrontation in John Wick: Chapter 2, especially since this movie seems to pick up immediately after the events of the previous sequel.

Not only is there an adorable dog moment here, but this John Wick Chapter 3 clip reveals that taxi drivers are infinitely cooler than we think they are, at least in New York City. Wick gives one of The Continental’s trademark currency coins to the driver and asks him to take his four-legged friend there to be housed. Without batting an eye and needing no further explanation, he merely says, “Yes, sir, Mr. Wick.” So taxi drivers just know the ins and outs of this secret assassin underworld? That’s fantastic.

Plus, I love that John Wick Chapter 3 is going out of its way to keep our main character’s new dog out of harm’s way. After all, he’s been through enough as it is, and if Wick lost another dog, then we’d all be fucked.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams, also stars Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos and Jason Mantzoukas.

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters May 17, 2019.