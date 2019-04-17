John Wick is back…again. The well-dressed assassin just can’t catch a break, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will find the recently excommunicated Keanu Reeves running for his life as everyone tries to kill him. The franchise has gained a large following, primarily due to the fact that it kicks ass. John Wick 3 tickets are now on sale, and if that’s not enough to get you excited, Fandango wants to sweeten the pot by offering you a chance to own either John Wick or John Wick Chapter 2 on digital – for free.

I’d like to think that any self-respecting John Wick fan already own John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 on Blu-ray. But if not – if you’re one of those “digital over physical media” folks, here’s some good news. If you buy your tickets for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum through Fandango, you’ll receive a “complimentary SD or HD copy of John Wick or John Wick: Chapter 2 on FandangoNOW, Fandango’s on-demand video streaming service.”

You need to act quickly, though, because this deal is limited, and ends tonight, April 17, at 11:59 pm PT. You also need to be a member of Fandango VIP, “Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program for movie-ticket buyers.”

While I personally prefer physical media, it’s certainly convenient to own either of these excellent, action-packed movies on digital, that way you can watch them on your computer whenever you want. Next time you’re on a boring conference call, fire up the laptop and start watching either of the John Wick films, at full volume. No one will object.

In John Wick: Chapter 3, “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.”

In addition to all of this, Lionsgate has created the immersive The Continental Experience in New York. Per Collider, “For two days in May, Lionsgate will be transforming NYC’s One Hanson Place into the interior of The Continental Hotel.” It all starts on May 10. Participants will be able to take part in the following:

Guest check-in at the front desk

Look up your file with “operators” and pose for a shareable photo

Get fitted for a bulletproof suit jacket by the tailor

Mingle with 15 immersive actors, conversing as guests of The Continental

Browse a gallery of movie-inspired artwork

Watch a live performance by a professional ballerina

Pose for photos and meet VIPs on the red carpet

Earn gold coins, then redeem them for prizes and swag

Starring Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019. Please enjoy this quick, violence-filled promo video to pass the time.