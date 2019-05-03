John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is only a couple short weeks away. And even though the final battle in Avengers: Endgame was truly something special to behold, we’re betting the Keanu Reeves sequel is going offer up something even more impressive in the action department.

A new John Wick 3 featurette takes a closer look at the promising motorcycle chase sequence in which our titular assassin is speeding away from some dangerous, armed killers across the Verrazzano Bridge that connects the New York City boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn. Making this chase even more interesting is that the killers chasing John Wick have swords. But it’s all good, because John Wick has at least one gun.

John Wick 3 Featurette

The motorcycle sequence in John Wick 3 was inspired by a scene in the Korean action film The Villainess, which both Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski had seen independent of each other. When it came time to get John Wick 3 together, they both wanted to do something with motorcycles in the sequel. If you’d like a point of comparison, here’s the scene in question from The Villainess:

Okay, that scene is amazing. It makes me immediately want to know how the hell they filmed that sequence in the tunnel. And it’s done so well that I hope that the scene in John Wick 3 can measure up to it. If you’re looking for a primer before you see Keanu Reeves kicking some ass again, The Villainess is available to watch right now on Hulu.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives on May 17, 2019.