Even though some moviegoers are anxious to see their favorite Avengers get back in action on the big screen this summer, others are only concerned with one, and his name is John Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum brings back Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin who was forced back into action after some jerks killed his dog. And that was after he already had to deal with the pain of losing his wife. Now John Wick is on the run as he’s been classified excommunicado after breaking the sacred rules of The Coninental. /Film’s own Ben Pearson and Peter Sciretta were on hand to check out some new footage from the blockbuster action sequel coming next month, and we’ve got their reaction.

Director Chad Stahelski and franchise newcomer Halle Berry were on stage to introduce the new clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Berry, who says she committed to the five months of the hardest training for a role that she’s ever done in her life, claims that there is more action in the third film than in the first two installments combined. And as /Film saw in the John Wick 3 footage, that’s not too far off.

In the footage, John Wick and Halle Berry’s fellow assassin Sofia approach a castle on a waterfront.”We’re not going in like the old days,” Wick says to her. “It’s just a conversation.”

“Nothing’s ever just a conversation with you, John,” she responds, hiding a gun under the bulletproof vest on her dog.

The two of them enter through some catacombs guns blazing, shooting people while the dog does his part to take down henchmen as well. The footage is exactly the kind of over-the-top yet grounded action that we crave from this franchise, and has a welcome addition of showcasing a compelling female character and an attack dog that can do crazy tricks. One highlight of the footage takes place when Sofia is fighting a man in hand-to-hand combat when a gunman from the second story shoots at her. Sofia calls for her dog, who leaps off her back to climb the wall and viciously attack the gunman.

John Wick, meanwhile, is more than holding his own as well — fighting two people at once when all three of them run out of ammo simultaneously. They reload at the same time but the two henchmen are easily beaten by Wick, who reloads fastest and kills them both.

Joining Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Here is the synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters May 17, 2019.