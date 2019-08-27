We may have our differences, but as a society, we’ve all come together to agree on one thing: our undying love for Keanu Reeves. We love to watch him work, and we love to watch him enjoy his work. And two new John Wick 3 featurettes give us both of those opportunities. In these behind-the-scenes clips, watch as a very giddy Reeves learns how to ride a horse and also shoot a big motorcycle chase scene.

John Wick Chapter 3 Featurette – Keanu On a Horse!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has a lot of great action sequences, but one of my favorites involves John Wick jumping onto a horse and riding it through the city streets, occasionally using the hose to kill some dudes in the process. Since Keanu Reeves likes to risk his dang life, he really rode a horse for this sequence. Which means he had to go through a training process and get used to the stuntwork. In the video above, Reeves looks like a kid in a candy store as he rehearses again and again. There’s no denying it: he’s having a really good time.

John Wick Chapter 3 Featurette – Keanu On a Bike!

Keanu Reeves loves motorcycles. He has a collection of them, in fact. But as adept a rider as Reeves might be, the big motorcycle chase scene in Chapter 3 is so intense and, well, physically impossible, that most of it had to be done via green screen. In the clip above, watch as Reeves gets really animated recounting how the scene was created, while also seeing behind-the-scenes footage of the scene being shot. Movie magic, folks.

These featurettes are both from the home media release of John Wick: Chapter 3. The movie is already available on digital,. and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on September 10. A full list of features is below.