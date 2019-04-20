I know we’re all hyped for Avengers: Endgame this month, but that’s only the tip of the summer movie iceberg. Next month will bring us John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the latest stylish action flick starring Keanu Reeves and a bunch of bullets. A new John Wick 3 featurette highlights the continued world building of the franchise, and the ever-expanding mythology behind assassin hotel The Continental.

John Wick 3 Featurette

There’s a lot to love about the John Wick franchise. Keanu Reeves wearing dope suits. Incredible action scenes shot in exciting, coherent ways. Dogs. But one of the most appealing features is the world building. Over the course of two (and soon to be three) films, the John Wick series has created its own unique, alternate world where practically everyone in New York City is an assassin. When these hired guns need a break from all the bloodshed, they head to the Continental Hotel – a posh place where killing is forbidden, and everyone gets to sip drinks and glare at each other.

The Continental was introduced as a NY location in John Wick, and then in John Wick: Chapter 2 we learned that there are multiple Continentals – located all over the world. According to franchise co-star Ian McShane in the video above, we’re about to learn even more about The Continental in John Wick: Chapter 3. Producer Erica Lee addss that little by little, each film has been showing more and more of the hotel.

The first John Wick gave us a lobby and a few rooms. The second film gave us even more rooms, and a whole new location. And now, John Wick: Chapter 3 will give us our fullest exploration of the world of the Continental yet. Not quite sue what that could mean – maybe we’ll finally get to see The Continental’s boiler room! Or it’s garbage chute!

No matter what the case, I’m sure of one thing: it will kick ass.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019.