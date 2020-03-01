This weekend, John Mulaney became the first person to host a Leap Day episode of Saturday Night Live. But that wasn’t the only noteworthy moment to come out of this outstanding episode of the late night sketch series. This is the third year in a row that Mulaney has hosted SNL, and I hope this becomes a tradition that Lorne Michaels continues to honor. Speaking of traditions, this episode features yet another musical sketch inspired by New York, this time by airport sushi, and it’s just one of plenty of hilarious highlights.

Let’s run through the best and worst sketches from the John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Airport Sushi – As someone who didn’t love the Diner Lobster sketch nearly as much as everyone else did the first time John Mulaney hosted SNL, I absolutely loved the Bodega Bathroom follow-up in his second hosting stint. Therefore, I’m happy to report that the third installment of this ongoing sketch tradition, which deals with the atrocity that is airport sushi, might be the best one yet. It parodies various Broadway musicals in a grand fashion, and there’s an amazing guest star that fans of John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch will adore.

Sound of Music: Rolf and Liesel – Musical parodies dominated the night, and this throwback to The Sound of Music highlights everything weird about this romance between Rolf and Liesel. It’s charming and weird, and it’s so perfect for John Mulaney’s comedic sensibilities, not to mention a perfect showcase for Cecily Strong’s musical talents.

The Admiral – Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant revive their two old timey characters competing for the affection of a desirable suitor, but this time they’re not trying to keep Jennifer Lopez from knocking them out of the running. Instead, they need to keep a young, handsome sailor from catching the eyes of an admiral, but everything he does is so damn sexy. The physical gags here are great, especially that huge lollipop that appears briefly, but it’s McKinnon and Bryant’s exaggerated reactions that keep it on a strong foundation.

Kyle’s Transformation – Kyle Mooney is known for his awkward humor and characters, but he’s sick of it. When John Mulaney keeps him out of a strip club sketch, Mooney decides to bulk up. Seeing Kyle with this ripped physique and that added chiseled chin is unsettling and funny at the same time. I wish Leslie Jones was still around to be part of mockumentary style sketches like this, but a cameo by Justin Theroux made up for her absence, not to mention Mulaney’s fictional version of himself.