History usually isn’t made at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but John Legend is nothing if not, well, a legend.

The multi-hyphenate singer-actor extraordinaire earned the distinction of becoming the first black man in history to “EGOT” (win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) after he won an Emmy for producing NBC’s variety special Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert. And astonishingly, he wasn’t the only one at the ceremony to EGOT: composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice both earned the honor f0r their work on the very same NBC variety special.

See all the Creative Arts Emmy award winners below.

In the first time that more than two people have achieved an EGOT in a single calendar year, Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice all EGOT’d after receiving Emmys for their work on Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert, according to Variety. EGOT is an entertainment industry distinction that means a person has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — an honor that only a handful have achieved.

Legend, who is also nominated for his performance as the titular Jesus Christ in the Primetime Emmys’ limited series/TV movie lead actor category, has won 10 Grammys, one original song Oscar (“Glory” from Selma), and one Tony (for producing Jitney). Backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys, Legend said (via Variety):

“When I got into the music business it was a dream of mine to win Grammys and have plenty of success as a musician and sell lots of records and tour around the world as a performer, but I never had a dream of winning an EGOT, I didn’t even know what that was at the time.”

With their Jesus Christ Superstar wins, Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice join the exclusive club of EGOT winners which include Robert Lopez (who just beats out the 39-year-old Legend for the distinction of youngest EGOT winner), Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin, and Mel Brooks.

Complete list of Creative Arts Emmy winners:

TV movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror

Guest actor in a comedy series: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Cinematography for a single-camera series (one hour): Adriano Goldman, The Crown

Cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour): Christian Sprenger, Atlanta

Hairstyling for a single-camera series: Westworld

Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic): Westworld

Children’s program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Contemporary costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Creative achievement in interactive media within a scripted program: Westworld, Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience.

Original interactive program: NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale

Single-camera picture editing for a drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie: Black Mirror: USS Callister

Sound editing for limited series, movie or special: Black Mirror: USS Callister

Guest actress in a drama series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: Atlanta

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: Barry

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour): Game of Thrones

Sound editing for a comedy or drama (one hour): Stranger Things

Production design for a narrative program (half-hour or less): GLOW

Production design for narrative contemporary program: The Handmaid’s Tale

Production design for a narrative for a narrative period or fantasy program: Game of Thrones

Fantasy/sci-fi costumes: Game of Thrones

Music supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program: GLOW

Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Guest actor in a drama series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): Cyril Aufort, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Main title design: Counterpart

Original main title theme music: Carlos, Rafael Rivera, Godless

Special visual effects in a supporting role: The Alienist

Special visual effects: Game of Thrones

Prosthetic makeup for a limited series, movie or special: Game of Thrones

Period costumes: The Crown

Cinematography for a multi-camera series: Gary Baum, Will & Grace

Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series: Will & Grace

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Guest actress in a comedy series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Christina Pickles, Break a Hip.

Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden, James Corden’s Next James Corden

Short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden’s Next James Corden

Commercial: The Talk, P&G, My Black is Beautiful

Cinematography for a limited series or movie: Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso

Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Makeup for a limited series or movie, non-prosthetic: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Sound mixing for a limited series or movie: Genius: Picasso

Animated program: Rick and Morty: “Pickle Rick”

Short-form animated program: Robot Chicken

Voice-over performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Casting for a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Casting for a limited series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Casting for a drama series: The Crown