John Legend Becomes the First Black Man to EGOT, Plus More Creative Arts Emmy Winners
Posted on Monday, September 10th, 2018 by Hoai-Tran Bui
History usually isn’t made at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but John Legend is nothing if not, well, a legend.
The multi-hyphenate singer-actor extraordinaire earned the distinction of becoming the first black man in history to “EGOT” (win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) after he won an Emmy for producing NBC’s variety special Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert. And astonishingly, he wasn’t the only one at the ceremony to EGOT: composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice both earned the honor f0r their work on the very same NBC variety special.
See all the Creative Arts Emmy award winners below.
In the first time that more than two people have achieved an EGOT in a single calendar year, Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice all EGOT’d after receiving Emmys for their work on Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert, according to Variety. EGOT is an entertainment industry distinction that means a person has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — an honor that only a handful have achieved.
Legend, who is also nominated for his performance as the titular Jesus Christ in the Primetime Emmys’ limited series/TV movie lead actor category, has won 10 Grammys, one original song Oscar (“Glory” from Selma), and one Tony (for producing Jitney). Backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys, Legend said (via Variety):
“When I got into the music business it was a dream of mine to win Grammys and have plenty of success as a musician and sell lots of records and tour around the world as a performer, but I never had a dream of winning an EGOT, I didn’t even know what that was at the time.”
With their Jesus Christ Superstar wins, Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice join the exclusive club of EGOT winners which include Robert Lopez (who just beats out the 39-year-old Legend for the distinction of youngest EGOT winner), Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin, and Mel Brooks.
Complete list of Creative Arts Emmy winners:
TV movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror
Guest actor in a comedy series: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Cinematography for a single-camera series (one hour): Adriano Goldman, The Crown
Cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour): Christian Sprenger, Atlanta
Hairstyling for a single-camera series: Westworld
Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic): Westworld
Children’s program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Contemporary costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Creative achievement in interactive media within a scripted program: Westworld, Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience.
Original interactive program: NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale
Single-camera picture editing for a drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale
Single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie: Black Mirror: USS Callister
Sound editing for limited series, movie or special: Black Mirror: USS Callister
Guest actress in a drama series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: Atlanta
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: Barry
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour): Game of Thrones
Sound editing for a comedy or drama (one hour): Stranger Things
Production design for a narrative program (half-hour or less): GLOW
Production design for narrative contemporary program: The Handmaid’s Tale
Production design for a narrative for a narrative period or fantasy program: Game of Thrones
Fantasy/sci-fi costumes: Game of Thrones
Music supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program: GLOW
Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones
Guest actor in a drama series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): Cyril Aufort, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Main title design: Counterpart
Original main title theme music: Carlos, Rafael Rivera, Godless
Special visual effects in a supporting role: The Alienist
Special visual effects: Game of Thrones
Prosthetic makeup for a limited series, movie or special: Game of Thrones
Period costumes: The Crown
Cinematography for a multi-camera series: Gary Baum, Will & Grace
Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series: Will & Grace
Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Guest actress in a comedy series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Christina Pickles, Break a Hip.
Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden, James Corden’s Next James Corden
Short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden’s Next James Corden
Commercial: The Talk, P&G, My Black is Beautiful
Cinematography for a limited series or movie: Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso
Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Makeup for a limited series or movie, non-prosthetic: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Sound mixing for a limited series or movie: Genius: Picasso
Animated program: Rick and Morty: “Pickle Rick”
Short-form animated program: Robot Chicken
Voice-over performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Casting for a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Casting for a limited series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Casting for a drama series: The Crown