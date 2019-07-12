John Carpenter is bringing his talent for terror to Gotham’s Crime Prince of Crime with a one-shot Joker comic. Part of DC’s “Year of the Villain” event, the comic is titled The Joker: Year of the Villain #1, and will be written by Carpenter and Anthony Burch, with art by Philip Tan and Marc Deering. I’m of the opinion that the Joker has been a bit overused as a character, and there’s not much more to say about Batman’s arch nemesis. But having John Carpenter write about him is definitely an attention grabber.

The Joker is getting his own solo movie this October with Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. October will also bring on a new solo Joker comic – Joker: Year of the Villain #1, written by legendary filmmaker John Carpenter and Anthony Burch. Here’s the synopsis:

Now a human-alien hybrid, Lex Luthor has made his appeal to the world, asking its citizens to embrace doom and give in once and for all to evil, humanity’s true nature. In exchange, he will grant them the tools to ascend to their ultimate selves. While some DC villains (and heroes) are willing to hear what “Apex Lex” has to offer, the Clown Prince of Crime isn’t going to wait around until Lex gets to him. This puts The Joker on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.

Carpenter and Burch previously worked together on the comic miniseries Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack.

“The Joker is the greatest villain in comics,” Carpenter said. “I’m proud to be reunited with Anthony on this project.”

“I’m excited beyond words to be writing for Gotham’s greatest villain,” added co-writer Burch. “I hope the Joker’s exploits make you laugh, shudder, and grow nauseous all at once.”

While I’d love for Carpenter to do something in the world of film again, I continue to doubt that’ll happen anytime soon. But if he wants to channel his creativity in other ways, like co-writing comics, I’m all for it. I’ll definitely be checking out Joker when it arrives. The 40-page one-shot is priced at $4.99 and debuts in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday, October 9. The Joker movie opens October 4, so get ready for a Joker-themed month.