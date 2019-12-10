It’s been two years since Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and people still – still! – can’t seem to move past it. And I’m not just talking about fans of the franchise who lurk in the dark corners of the internet: John Boyega himself is still talking out here about it (although he’s being asked about it in interviews, so that’s different than if he were just firing off these quotes unprompted).

In a new profile, Boyega calls The Last Jedi “a bit iffy” and says he “didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that”.

Hypebeast has published a lengthy profile of Boyega, and the young actor has opened up about why he doesn’t seem to enjoy The Last Jedi:

“The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated… I guess the original Star Wars films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic, which I think, I don’t know how quickly we’re going to be able to establish that longterm dynamic with [Episode] Nine. But if it’s exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool. I do feel even after three films still, we don’t know them as much as we got to know Han, Luke, Leia. And maybe that’s a great opportunity to get to know them a little bit more.”

“The banter, the bickering, the undercover romances that then manifest an epic moment,” he continued. “That for me is Star Wars. It’s not hyperreal or realistic or grounded. Don’t do any of that. It’s like connection, family, friendship. If they’re going to do it in that direction, then absolutely.”

I don’t fully buy Boyega’s complaints here. The idea that the core cast was split up in The Last Jedi was a direct result of J.J. Abrams’ cliffhanger ending in The Force Awakens, so if you’re going to point a finger at the fact that these characters were separated, maybe point it at J.J. instead? Also, this may be the first time I’ve seen an actor suggest that a movie in which his own character careens through a casino on the back of a horse-looking alien is “hyperreal or realistic or grounded.” The Last Jedi is a Star Wars movie through and through, so I’m not even sure what the basis is for that particular complaint. I totally get that not everyone loves the film, but these seem like odd criticisms when the structure of the first two films is very similar to the first two entries in the original trilogy, and arguably the biggest talking point leading up to The Rise of Skywalker has been on how much screen time the core cast have together.

But I guess the divisiveness of this movie will never cease. At this point, I’m kind of hoping that The Rise of Skywalker swings for the fences so hard that it takes some of the attention off of The Last Jedi for just a little while, because so many of the arguments online have been just people saying the same things for two straight years. I love The Last Jedi, but please, can we move on – just for a week or two? Help us, J.J. Abrams: you’re our only hope.