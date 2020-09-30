Following a deep dive into the history and legacy of The Comedy Store, Showtime has another chronicle of a comedy staple who left us far too soon.

John Belushi was a tour de force. After breaking out on Saturday Night Live and National Lampoon’s Animal House, Belushi became one of the biggest comedy stars in the world. He was the kind of guy everyone wanted to have a beer with. But while there was this wrecking ball of comedic energy on the outside, on the inside, Belushi was dealing with his own demons, and his incredible fame would only feed them with alcohol and drugs. Showtime’s new documentary Belushi will chronicle all the comedian’s highs and lows, and you can see the first trailer right now.

John Belushi Documentary Trailer

When Belushi turned 30, he was on the #1 television show (Saturday Night Live), had the #1 highest grossing comedy in movie history (National Lampoon’s Animal House) and had the #1 record album in the world (The Blues Brothers – Briefcase Full of Blues). But no matter how much success he had, Belushi was always trying to find the next big thing in his career. Unfortunately, that ambition was also fueled by an addiction he just couldn’t kick.

By way of audio recordings from the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and his beloved wife Judy Belushi, the story of this hilarious freight train will be told once and for all. As the trailer above says, everyone loved him, but few truly knew him. And hopefully this will give a little insight into the guy who was always the life of the party, even when his entire life felt like an exhausting party that never ended…until it did.

Belushi is directed by RJ Cutler (The September Issue, The World According to Dick Cheney) and will play at Cannes Classics 2020, the Chicago Film Festival and AFI Fest before premiering on Showtime on November 22, 2020 at 9:00 P.M. ET.