For the past decade, Super Troopers director Jay Chandrasekhar (pictured, right) has mostly kept busy by directing episodes of television shows like Community, Psych, Royal Pains, New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, and The Goldbergs. After interrupting a long TV run to take the helm of Super Troopers 2 back in 2018, Chandrasekhar is returning to the big screen with Easter Sunday, a new family comedy based on the life experiences and stand-up comedy of Jo Koy.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Easter Sunday movie landing director Jay Chandrasekhar. The film will star comedian Joy Koy in a movie focused on a family gathering to celebrate the religious holiday. There aren’t any details on what to expect beyond that, but if you’ve seen Jo Koy’s stand-up, then you might have some idea of what we’re dealing with. Here’s a sample:

Jo Koy is a Filipino American comedian whose mother hails from the Philippines. Koy’s Netflix special In His Elements allowed the comedian to dig even more into his heritage, so it’s likely that this will be a movie ingrained in his own culture that will put the spotlight on a Filipino family living in America.

Koy talked to The Gate not too long ago about how Easter Sunday came to be, and the comedian credited The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin for getting the project off the ground. Lin will be producing with Jonathan Eirich and Nick Reynolds through their Rideback production banner, and Amblin Partners is also on board. In fact, Steven Spielberg was a big fan of Koy’s stand-up specials on Netflix, which is how Amblin came to be involved.

Though Chandrasekhar’s feature film comedy accolades aren’t necessarily the strongest (we’re looking at you, Dukes of Hazzard), I’m sure it’s a comfort for someone like Koy to have a fellow comedian taking the helm of the film. Plus, Chandrasekhar has done some great comedic work on the small screen, so that definitely helps bolster his appeal.

Easter Sunday is written by Ken Cheng (Wilfred, House of Chow), who will be executive producing the movie along with Koy. Also producing will be Joe Meloche (Mr. Iglesias), Jessica Gao (She-Hulk), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), and Seth William Meier (A Dog’s Journey). There’s no release date yet, but production is slated to begin in the spring, which likely means the movie will arrive sometime around the Easter holiday in 2022. We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.