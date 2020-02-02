It’s Super Bowl weekend, so Saturday Night Live decided to have one of the NFL’s star players host the show. J.J. Watt is a defensive end for the Houston Texans, so it should come as no surprise that performing isn’t exactly his forté. But even so, the athlete hosted SNL with the same enthusiasm and energy that the likes of Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps and Charles Barkley have brought to Studio 8H. But it also came with the same awkwardness that comes from a lack of experience in acting, resulting in a rather mediocre episode of SNL.

So let’s run through the best and worst sketches of the J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Robbie – Rudy is the inspirational sports tale of an underdog Notre Dame football player with a lot of heart and a fierce dedication to the game. But Robbie is the tale of another underdog on the fighting Irish football team. Unfortunately, Robbie sucks, and only one player on the team is the voice of reason trying to stop him from being put into the big playoff game. How has this not been done before? Such a simple but well-executed idea, and it’s the best thing J.J. Watt did this episode. Plus, kudos to whoever turned to “o” in Robbie into a zero.

Pizza Place – The idea of a pizza delivery guy hooking up with girls as payment for pizza is one of the most well known cliches in porn. J.J. Watt is the perfect guy to play one of those pizza delivery guys, but here, he’s held accountable for his poor delivery tactics by the pizza place owner, played perfectly and hilarious by Kenan Thompson. Again, this is such a brilliant idea, and I’m surprised it took this long to see a sketch like this.

Madden ’21 – We’ve seen sketches where someone has to record lines for a video game, but this one puts a fun spin on it by having the future Madden ’21 video game turn J.J. Watt into a bit of a bumbling idiot. J.J. Watt’s a little bit clumsy when it comes to his performance here, especially when he has to act incredulous about the line’s he’s reading. But the lines themselves are so funny, that it doesn’t ruin it completely.