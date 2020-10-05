The deluge of Netflix holiday movies featuring curiously star-studded casts has begun, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey may be the most star-studded of them all, featuring Oscar winner Forest Whitaker playing a festive toymaker whose latest, greatest invention catches the eye of his longtime rival (Keegan-Michael Key). But not if his granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) has anything to say about it. Watch the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey trailer below.

Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey Trailer

Like an overstuffed sack of presents, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is jam-packed with stuff. It’s got a brightly colored cinematic style, quirky automatons that look like they’ve stepped right out of Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, and show-stopping musical sequences — and that’s not even including the star-studded Black-led cast including Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

If a movie had just one of these things it would have been an intriguing watch, but it’s almost too much. Watching the trailer is like being on Jingle Jangle, the addictive street drug in Riverdale with which this wholesome Netflix holiday film unfortunately shares a name.

But no matter, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has a new original song from Usher called “This Day,” which debuts at the end of this trailer. “This Day” will also be included on the Jingle Jangle‘s accompanying soundtrack, to be released on November 13, which features original music by John Legend.

Here is the synopsis for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey:

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey premieres on Netflix on November 13, 2020.