Jessica Chastain is heading into unfamiliar territory: television. It will actually be doubly unfamiliar territory for the It: Chapter 2 actress, as Chastain will also be making her way into the country music scene, playing music legend Tammy Wynette in the upcoming Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network limited series, George & Tammy.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Chastain is set to play country music legend Tammy Wynette in a limited series called George & Tammy for Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network. The series “chronicles the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.” The drama is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by Wynette and Jones’ daughter, Georgette Jones.

The drama was originally developed as a Fox Searchlight feature film several years ago, which is when Chastain first got attached to the project. But over the years, it bounced around, finally landing with the cable platform Spectrum, which partnered with ViacomCBS to develop it. The series will air on Spectrum for nine months, before heading to stream at ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access, which will soon be rebranded as Paramount Network, per THR.

“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar.”

The series is created by the writer of the original feature film Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me), who executive produces alongside Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin (who was previously attached to play Jones) and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios (Yellowstone) along with series writer Bryan Goluboff.

Chastain’s continued involvement is what allowed Spectrum and ViacomCBS to come to this deal, as “high-end originals with marketable stars” cut through the clutter of content that makes it difficult for lesser-known cable network’s like Spectrum and new streaming platforms like the CBS All Access/Paramount Network. The role will definitely attract interest for Chastain’s first TV series regular role — the Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee paid her dues in bit parts about a decade ago before her movie career took off. Plus, we’ll finally get to hear Chastain’s singing chops.

A premiere date and episode count have not yet been announced.