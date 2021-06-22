Paramount+ is going all-in with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening on board for their new film Jerry and Marge Go Large. The two A-listers will play a couple that scams the lottery to win big. Based on a true story, the plot seems like a perfect film to watch after spending a year scrambling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Variety reports that director David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley and Me) will helm a script by Brad Copeland, an Emmy nominee for his work on Arrested Development whose film credits include Wild Hogs and Ferdinand.

The film is based on an original article by Jason Fagone originally written for The Huffington Post. Cranston will play Jerry Selbee, a retiree who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery. With the help of his wife, Marge (played by Bening), the two win $27 million dollars and use the money to revive their small Michigan town.

This is the fictional couple combo and storyline I didn’t know I needed. Everything about this is promising, from the cute retired couple looking for hobbies in their golden years to the combination of talent in front of and behind the camera. I’m even interested in the mathematics behind this scheme – I find it fascinating when people are able to find patterns in large-scale proportions, especially in terms of competitive games or gambling. Give me that juicy math drama.

Striking Gold in Your Golden Years

Bryan Cranston can play a lovable dad as seen in Malcolm in the Middle, or the kind of dad that will ruthlessly murder anyone in his meth operation in order to support his family like in Breaking Bad. Based on the writers and director on board this film, as well as the real-life inspiration, Cranston’s portrayal of Jerry will probably be lovable and friendly since there is evidence that the real-life Jerry ran a convenience store and would not only greet every customer, but remember their orders as well. Meanwhile, Bening has that beautiful and loving smile that can make anyone feel welcome so I can only imagine how adorable she will be as Marge.

Both Cranston and Bening can tackle slapstick and dark comedy, while also completely pushing themselves to the edge of a dramatic performance. Casting them as a couple feels inspired. As a bonus, I do enjoy films about scamming large corporations, utilizing mathematics, and finding patterns in our everyday environment, as well as exploring our humanistic flaws and innate desire for excess. In other words, I’m very intrigued about Jerry and Marge Go Large.

No information about the film’s release is available yet, beyond its home on Paramount+.