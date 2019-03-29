Kevin Smith Reveals More ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Cameos from the View Askewniverse
Posted on Friday, March 29th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has wrapped principal photography, with or without Ben Affleck. But this final week of production had plenty of cameos featuring stars from Kevin Smith‘s previous films in the View Askewniverse, and not just Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The latest reveals from Kevin Smith include the return of the leading ladies from Chasing Amy and Clerks II, not to mention the return of a couple very serious actors. Find out the latest Jay and Silent Bob Reboot cameos below.
SPOILERS: Bluntman & Chronic Classic! @vanderjames and @biggsjason came back to play and it was bliss! Their scene in @jayandsilentbob Reboot was one of the first I wrote and I couldn’t wait to shoot it! But as fun as it was on the page, the boys took it to the stars when we rolled cameras! They were spitting comedic fire like they’d been working together for the last two decades – not just 1 time in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback 18 years ago. I can’t thank them enough for flying all the way down to #nola to make jokes about themselves, our old movie and our new movie too! And holy shit, they look like they were preserved in amber from 2001! The plot of #jayandsilentbobreboot takes #jayandsilentbob to Chronic Con – a pop culture convention centered around the campy old Bluntman and Chronic movie starring Biggs and Van Der Beek (the movie that’s getting a reboot). So for the last week, we’ve been in a fake version of a very familiar world! For 8 drafts, the event was called BluntCon – because I didn’t want to step on the toes of the funny flick by @youdontknowdoug. But in the 9th draft, I went for the more sensible (and alliterative) title. Can’t wait to show scenes from our faux con at this summer’s @comic_con! #KevinSmith #jasonbiggs #jamesvanderbeek #neworleans #bluntmanandchronic #sabanfilms
First up, James Van Der Beek and Jason Biggs are both returning as themselves, the stars of the original Bluntman and Chronic movie from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. This time, Bluntman and Chronic is so popular that there’s an entire comic convention dedicated to the bluntastic duo, and it’s appropriately called Chronic-Con. Presumably the two stars are participating in some kind of nostalgic panel about the original movie in the wake of the reboot that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot centers on.
There are very few people I love in this business as much as @rosariodawson! So when Ro-Dawg Rebooted with us, I was reminded how she can take boring old Kevin Smith lines and make magic! Getting the always-in-demand Dawson into @jayandsilentbob Reboot required Ro to go above and beyond and take a few flights to get #neworleans. It would’ve been more than understandable if she couldn’t make it. But my friend made moves and interrupted her busy life and work schedule to come play with us in the #viewaskewniverse once again. I can honestly say she made the movie better! When she was wrapped, Rosario gave me this giant hug and said “I’m happy you’re still here.” This woman is who I aspire to be in life: a consummate professional and an incomparable human being. The only stain on her otherwise stellar resume is that she’s now played two #viewaskew characters. One more and they’ll kick her out of Hollywood. #KevinSmith #rosariodawson #jayandsilentbobreboot #clerks2 #friendship #sabanfilms
Next, Clerks II star Rosario Dawson reunited with Kevin Smith for a small role in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. However, unlike most of the cameos we’ve seen revealed by Kevin Smith on social media, Dawson won’t be reprising the role she played in the aforementeioned comedy sequel. Instead, the caption in the above photo makes it sound like she’s playing a new character. I guess we’ll have to wait until the movie comes out before we find out what it is.
Chasing Joey! @joeylaurenadams is back as indie comic icon Alyssa Jones, when @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Neither #jayandsilentbobstrikeback nor #jayandsilentbobreboot could have happened without me knowing Joey. Because we met, I made #chasingamy in the first place – and Amy is where the idea of #jayandsilentbob as the basis for #bluntmanandchronic originated (as a commentary about the differences between the slapsticky Jay and Bob in #mallrats versus the slacker Jay and Bob in #clerks). And both Strike Back and Reboot hinge on their comic book alter egos somehow fucking with our heroes’ real lives. So of course Joey had to be there when we returned to the #viewaskewniverse. This woman not only made me a better artist, Joey also made me a better person. When I saw her on shoot day, I said “See all these trucks? All this equipment and all these people came all the way to #neworleans today – all because you and I met 24 years ago.” I’ve done some of my best work with #joeylaurenadams – and I’m hoping Reboot ranks right up there with Amy and Rats. With Joey on board as Alyssa Jones – one of my favorite characters in any of my #viewaskew movies – we’re that much closer to the goal! #KevinSmith #sabanfilms #alyssajones #reunion #jayandsilentbob
Finally, the most recent cameo revealed by Kevin Smith is the return of Joey Lauren Adams as Alyssa Jones from Chasing Amy. She returned to the role in a very brief capacity at the end of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but as you can read in the caption above, she had a much larger impact on Kevin Smith’s career years before that. Surely her role will again be small, but it’s still been great to see all these familiar View Askewniverse faces getting back together with Kevin Smith, no matter how brief.
As for some other cameos that we’ve missed out on reporting over the past few weeks, let’s run through some of them now. The young pot-smoking teens played by Jake Richardson and Nick Fehlinger in front of the Quick Stop came back for an appearance. Office Space star Deidrich Bader is returning as the horny Hollywood security guard from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Kevin Smith’s wife Jennifer Schwalbach is returning as the diamond thief Missy, whose life seems to have taken a turn since she’s now working at a Mooby’s. And Joseph Reitman is back as the beleaguered assistant director of the original Bluntman and Chronic. Of course, those are on top of the various other cameos and character returns we’ll see.
If you’re worried that Kevin Smith has been spoiling all these cool cameos that would have been much better to see unfold for the first time when you’re sitting in a theater, the director has reassured fans that there are still plenty of surprises in store for long time fans of his work. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot doesn’t have a release date yet, but as soon as it does, we’ll let you know.