NECA has been delivering some of the best movie-accurate action figures in the business for fans of genre movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gremlins, Predator, Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Pan’s Labyrinth. But they’ve also been unfurling a stylized line of toys called Toony Terrors, turning horror icons into cartoon-style action figures, and the best one yet has just been revealed.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic blockbuster Jaws is joining the Toony Terrors line-up with a two-pack figure set that includes the grizzled, seasoned shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) and the cold-eyed killer Great White Shark affectionately known on set as Bruce. Check out the Jaws Toony Terror action figures below.

Jaws Toony Terrors Action Figures

Joining the adorably creepy Toony Terrors line are Quint and shark from Jaws! This 2-pack will include the pair in 6-inch scale, with machete and harpoon spear accessories for Quint and an extra fin for the shark. Comes in window box packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop.

These action figures kinda remind me of those that were created for Kevin Smith’s movies, inspired by the style of the Clerks animated series. The face on Quint is more detailed than the character designs of those figures though, adding more of a 1980s Saturday morning cartoon feel to them.

What makes the Jaws Toony Terrors action figures stand out from the rest of the line is that this pack features a half-submerged version of the shark rather than the full body. The back fin is an extra piece to make it appear as if the shark is under the water of the included diorama backdrop. That might make this a collectible you’ll want to keep in the box. Then again, if you open it, you’ll be able to put Quint in the mouth of the shark like this:

The Jaws Toony Terrors action figures two-pack will cost $29.99 and scheduled for release in July. Pre-order here.