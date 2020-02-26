You’re going to need a bigger action figure collection. Two new Jaws action figures of Quint and Brody were unveiled by NECA at this weekend’s 2020 American International Toy Fair. The action figures of the characters played by Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider, respectively, are set to be released to the general public in September 2020. Get a better look at Jaws action figures that will soon take a bite into your wallet.

Jaws Action Figures: Quint and Brody

NECA, or the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, has released the first look at two upcoming Jaws action figures. The action figures feature the licensed likenesses of Roy Scheider’s Chief Martin Brody and Robert Shaw’s Quint, two of the lead characters in Steven Spielberg‘s iconic 1975 thriller Jaws. Both figures stand at 8″ tall and have tailored clothing along with several screen-accurate accessories like binoculars, a bloody chum bucket, guns, a machete, beer cans, and the infamous oxygen tank that Brody used to kill the monstrous shark terrorizing the New England tourist town of Amity Island.

The company shared an official image gallery of the two upcoming Jaws action figures soon after it unveiled them to the crowd at the 2020 Toy Fair.

“Collectors can expect an in-scale companion piece of the great white shark to arrive later this year,” NECA also teased, according to Bloody Disgusting.

You can expect the Brody and Quint Jaws action figures to be released in September 2020.