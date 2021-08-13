Wes Anderson has added a friend and a Friend to his next movie. The filmmaker’s newest, The French Dispatch, hasn’t even opened yet, but Anderson is already shooting this next effort. And what’s it about? We don’t know! But we do know he’s just added Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend to the cast. Schwartzman has worked with Anderson multiple times already, and Friend is also in The French Dispatch, suggesting that Anderson liked working with him and is ready to make the actor one of his recurring players.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend are the latest familiar names to join the next Wes Anderson movie. As I mentioned, we don’t know any plot details at the moment. THR notes that “the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature,” which is kind of surprising since Anderson has made lots of ensemble films with big casts. Just how big are we talking here, Wes Anderson? And why do you need such a big cast? What are you up to?

While this whole thing is shrouded in mystery, we do know that filming has already begun in the Spanish city of Chinchón. We also know that “a huge diorama set reproducing Monument Valley is under construction” for the film. What could it all mean? Legendary director John Ford shot a lot of his Westerns in Monument Valley. Could Anderson be making a Western? A Wes Anderson Western would be pretty damn cool, I have to admit. But that’s just speculation on my part, and we’re going to have to wait and see what’s actually going on here.

Meanwhile, The French Dispatch, Anderson’s newest movie, will arrive on October 22, 2021.

Who Else Is In The Mysterious Next Wes Anderson Movie?

I’m glad you asked, because I really need to pad this story out! In addition to recently cast Jason Schwartzman and Ruper Friend, we know that the next Wes Anderson movie will also feature Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. It will be the first time Anderson has worked with either actor. However, he’s still bringing back familiar faces, too. Anderson regulars Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton are all on board, and that makes sense. I’m pretty sure it’s illegal for there to be a Wes Anderson movie without Bill Murray at this point.

While we don’t know exactly when we’ll see this mystery movie, we do know that filming is expected to wrap in late September — which really isn’t that far off, all things considered.