Jason Momoa has already worked with Netflix on the television series Frontier. Now he’s heading back to the streaming service for a new revenge thriller called Sweet Girl, which sounds like it has a little bit of John Wick and a dash of Taken.

Variety has word on Jason Momoa taking the lead role and producing Sweet Girl at Netflix. In the film, the Aquaman star will play a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while also protecting his daughter.

Momoa is teaming with some of his closest friends and collaborators for the new movie. As he said in a statement:

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again. I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

He’s speaking of Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, who will be producing with their ASAP Entertainment banner with Martin Kistler acting as an executive producer. Both Peyton and Fierson are thrilled to be teaming with Momoa on this project:

“Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series. Additionally, Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier, is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason.”

Sweet Girl was written by Gregg Hurwitz (The Book of Henry) and Philip Eisner (Event Horizon), with the most recent revision coming from Will Staples, a video game writer who most recently penned an episode of Shooter and the National Geographic NASA series The Right Stuff.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will direct, making his feature debut behind the camera after previously producing Braven, Frontier, and Road to Paloma, all of which star Jason Momoa. Clearly Momoa and the film’s producers liked what Mendoza had to offer. We’ll keep you posted as more about this project becomes available.