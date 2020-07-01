I hope you’re ready to celebrate Christmas in July, because we’ve all just received one of the best movie news gifts of the year: none other than Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will be lending his voice to the character of Frosty the Snowman in a brand new movie. And this won’t be an animated movie, like the 1969 Rankin & Bass classic. No, no. This is going to be a live-action Frosty the Snowman film, which has us desperately hoping this CG snowman looks exactly like the real Momoa. Please, Warner Bros., make this happen.

Deadline reports that a Jason Momoa Frosty the Snowman movie is on the way, courtesy of the folks at Warner Bros. and a production company called Stampede. David Berenbaum, who wrote the Eddie Murphy-starring Haunted Mansion movie and the 2006 superhero film Zoom, is writing the screenplay. If you’re a little concerned by those credits, you should also know that Berenbaum also has some experience writing snowy, holiday-themed movies: he’s the sole credited screenwriter of Jon Favreau’s 2003 Christmas classic Elf. So maybe he’ll be able to work some magic out of this truly bizarre idea.

The outlet also claims that Momoa will “embody” a CGI version of Frosty, but it’s fuzzy if that means he’ll be doing motion capture work or simply voicing the title character. I really, really, really hope he’s doing motion capture, if for no other reason than the behind-the-scenes footage of him on the set seems like it would be legendary.

Momoa is producing alongside Stampede’s Jon Berg and Greg Silverman and Madghost’s Geoff Johns, and since all of those guys worked on building Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe together, this reunion makes sense. In fact, it may be the only way a Jason Momoa-fronted Frosty the Snowman movie makes sense.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said, incorrectly and hilariously misidentifying Momoa’s Game of Thrones character as a “fearsome count.” (Khal Drogo is many things – throat-ripper, horse warrior, clan leader – but a count, he is not.)

“We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana…all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty,” Silverman added, and since his statement also has a typo in it, maybe I should retract my light joshing toward Berg about that whole “count” thing and potentially blame this on a bad transcription by Deadline.

But guys! We’re getting a Jason Momoa Frosty the Snowman movie! It’s the gift that truly keeps on giving.