It’s a new year, but the 44th season of Saturday Night Live is only halfway done. The late night sketch series returns this weekend with first-time host Rachel Brosnahan, who has been getting acclaim and awards left and right for her leading role on the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Then later this month, SNL will bring even more characters out of James McAvoy beyond those he plays as the split personality monster from M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and the upcoming Glass.

Not too long ago, Rachel Brosnahan’s portrayal of Mrs. Maisel was impersonated by Cecily Strong, and there’s a chance we might see the two together on the same stage. After all, Rachel Brosnahan couldn’t have been more thrilled about being the target of mockery on the iconic NBC series:

On January 19, fans who have loved Rachel Brosnahan’s stand-up comedy stylings and more on the Emmy-winning Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be happy to see how she does with some live sketch comedy. Brosnahan has an energetic and dazzling presence on the Amazon series, and I hope her comedic chops match up well with the writers and cast of Saturday Night Live. She’ll be joined by musical guest Greta Van Fleet, also making her SNL debut.

Next week, Saturday Night Live will bring another first-time to Studio 8H with James McAvoy taking over hosting duties on January 26, just in time to promote the release of Glass the week before (you can read our review right here).

McAvoy has played plenty of characters thanks to his multiple personality character in Split, but his comedy experience has been less prominent. While he’s made animated family comedies like Gnomeo & Juliet, Sherlock Gnomes and Arthur Christmas, his work in straight-up live-action comedies has been few and far between. Thankfully McAvoy is quite the eclectic actor and should be able to have some fun over at Saturday Night Live. We might even get an X-Men sketch if we’re lucky.

He’ll be joined by musical guest Meek Mill, also making his debut on SNL.