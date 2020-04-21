The soundtracks of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are among the best in recent memory. Director James Gunn collected an outstanding mix of both familiar and more obscure tunes from the 1960s and 1970s to put on mixtapes inspired by the musical tastes of Star-Lord’s mother, Meredith Quill. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies can only hold so many songs, and some of the tracks used changed throughout development and production, and there are plenty more we haven’t heard. Thankfully, James Gunn has created a playlist of songs that were once going to be used in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but ended up getting cut for one reason or another.

James Gunn posted the following Spotify playlist to Twitter yesterday with no less than 64 songs not in the movies:

Part of the master list of Meredith Quill's favorite songs I considered for the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol's 1 & 2. I'm not promising I won't use these in future films, but we could all use some joyousness during our time in quarantine. ?? https://t.co/ofiKPXqGN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2020

There are some instantly recognizable hits of yesteryear including on this unused Guardians of the Galaxy songs playlist, including “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” by Three Dog Night, “For Once in My Life” by Steve Wonder, “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” by Leo Sayer, “She’s Gone” by Hall & Oates, “Magic” by Pilot, “Suffragette City” by David Bowie, “Livin’ Thing” by Electric Light Orchestra, “Somebody to Love” by Queen, “Lights” by Journey, “Renegade” by Styx and “Lovely Day” by the late Bill Withers.

However, there are also some more obscure songs that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including myself) had never heard before. Songs that I was unaware of but immensely enjoyed on this playlist include “Your Daddy Don’t Know” by Toronto, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” by Ian Hunter, and “Couldn’t Get It Right” by Climax Blues Band. Funnily enough, the playlist also showed me that there are a lot of songs that I know very well, but simply didn’t remember their names or the artists behind them. I’m sure that will be the case for many of you out there too.

As James Gunn says, some of these songs could very well still end up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s not hard to imagine the crew cruising through space to some of these songs, and there are even certain thematic connotations that come with many of them. But Gunn could even use these songs for other movies outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe The Suicide Squad or possible sequels that Gunn could end up working on.

Here’s the full playlist available for you to listen to on Spotify right now (Apple Music users head over here):