As the fallout of the James Gunn firing stretches on, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast stand by their director. Soon after Disney fired Gunn over old offensive tweets, the cast members of the first and second Guardians of the Galaxy films penned a letter to Disney in support of Gunn and his reinstatement as director.

But in the month since the firing, Disney has remained silent on the matter, which leaves the returning Guardians of the Galaxy members in a state of limbo. And for the cast members who were close friends with Gunn, like star Chris Pratt, it makes this waiting period particularly hard.

It’s “not an easy time” for Pratt and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast as the waiting period following Gunn’s firing continues. While the cast is contractually obligated to reprise their roles for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, actors such as Dave Bautista have demanded to be released from their contracts if Gunn is not reinstated. Bautista is the only actor to publicly state this intention, but Pratt suggested to the Associated Press that the rest of the Guardians cast may be on the same page. He told AP:

“It’s not an easy time. We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody. And you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be.”

The news of Gunn’s firing dropped in the midst of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, a time for geek celebration, which Pratt found “shocking.” He continued: