James Gunn‘s filmmaking career is full of memorable action scenes, whether they’re in movies he wrote or in projects he directed as well. The modified truck escape through a zombie horde in 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, the climactic battle in the skies of Xandar in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the epic alien battle in Guardians Vol. 2 with Baby Groot dancing in the foreground – the list goes on. But it seems like all of those will pale in comparison to a scene we’ll see in The Suicide Squad – and in a new interview, Gunn says the “biggest action scene [he’s] ever done” revolves around Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn.



The Associated Press put together an article pointing out summer movie highlights from the directors who made them, which includes a brief snippet of a conversation with James Gunn about his upcoming DC comic book movie The Suicide Squad. Here’s what he said about his colleague Margot Robbie, who reprises her role as Harley Quinn after playing the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey:

“She can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.”

It’s exciting enough to think about seeing the biggest action scene of Gunn’s career in this movie, but the fact that the same scene doubles as his favorite four minutes he’s ever shot makes me even more curious to see what he’s cooked up and how Robbie (who was wonderful in Birds of Prey and one of the only redeeming parts of the first Suicide Squad) rises to the moment. Have we seen snippets of this big scene in the existing trailers, I wonder?

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and will be available to stream on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.