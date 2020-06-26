It’s been a rough week/month/year/four years for obvious reasons. But every now and then, the clouds part and some light shines through to warm our hearts. This week, it comes in the form of a sing-along with The Muppets that came together over at The Late Late Show with James Corden. Led by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and featuring all your favorite Muppet pals, the late night show finds James Corden joining in a virtual rendition of “With a Little Help from My Friends” by The Beatles, a sentiment we can all appreciate during these continually crazy times.

James Corden’s Muppets Sing Along

Statler and Waldorf appear virtually, and even though they’re not in their traditional balcony, they don’t waste any time sticking it to James Corden. Right out of the gate, they make fun of the fact that he broadcasts the show from his garage while his ratings are still in the basement.

Corden tries to continue the show with his monologue, which is not what you want to do when Statler and Waldorf are paying attention. The one-liners seem to be crafted specifically for this bit, and Corden doesn’t fare very well himself when he tries to turn the tables on Statler and Waldorf. It’s all in good fun, and it’s family-friendly too, so your kids can watch these bits with you.

The lighthearted ribbing doesn’t last long though, because Kermit the Frog and Fozzie come in to show their support. Unfortunately, the joke he tries out on them doesn’t seem to land very well either. But thankfully, it gets us into a fun sing-along with The Muppets

Dr. Teeth kicks things off with James Corden’s band, and throughout the song, the rest of The Muppets appear from the comfort of their own homes (or more likely the homes of their puppeteers). Don’t worry, Animal is still drumming, and the likes of Miss Piggy, Gonzso, Rowlf, Dr. Benson Honeydew, Beaker, Rizzo the Rat, the Swedish Chef, Sam the Eagle, Pepe the King Prawn, and even Walter are all present and accounted for.

This was a nice distraction to end yet another hellish week in 2020. Maybe we could get a Muppets sing-along rounded up every week just to help keep us sane. Is that too much to ask?