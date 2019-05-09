Last weekend, Avengers: Endgame quickly passed the box office milestone of $2 billion worldwide, and when all was said and done, it had passed Titanic as the #2 highest grossing movie of all time at the global box office. As has become customary with box office achievements in Hollywood, producer and director James Cameron has congratulated Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios for sinking Titanic with a cheeky image.

James Cameron Congratulates Avengers Endgame

It looks like The Avengers logo has created an even bigger problem for Titanic than that iceberg. Actually, if the Titanic actually ran up The Avengers logo like that instead of having the hull damaged, then there probably wouldn’t have been as many casualties. So perhaps it’s not as big of a problem as it seems. Even The Avengers themselves might be able to save everyone. At the very least, Jack doesn’t have to freeze to death in the ocean.

This image is another in the long history of box office congratulations being passed around, but in recent years, it’s usually been in regards to opening weekends. In the past few years there’s been plenty of baton passing in the box office arena. Back in 2015, Jurassic World was given the honors by Marvel’s The Avengers when their opening weekend became the biggest of all-time:

But that record-setting opening weekend didn’t last long since Star Wars: The Force Awakens crushed it that winter:

Then Star Wars had to hand off the top honors to Marvel Studios again after Avengers: Infinity War opened:

Beyond that, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have traded congratulations over and over again whenever their movies would topple each other in various industry records. Now Marvel Studios is just keeping the all-time biggest opening weekend to themselves, and they have their sights set on the long term box office records next. Surpassing Titanic was a big deal since the only other movie to ever beat it at the worldwide box office was James Cameron himself with Avatar in 2009.

However, with $2.27 billion raked in so far, Avengers: Endgame might soon be getting another congratulations from James Cameron if the movie takes the top spot on the all-time global box office chart. They’ve still got a good chunk to go, and with more competition coming this summer, it could get harder to keep raking in that cash, but Avengers: Endgame has exceeded all box office expectations up to this point, so anything is possible.

If Avengers: Endgame beats Avatar at the worldwide box office, what image do you think James Cameron will use to congratulate them? Maybe it’ll be all of The Avengers cutting down the Tree of Souls. Or maybe it’ll just be all the Na’vi telling The Avengers, “I see you.” We’ll have to wait and see if it even happens.