Amazon confirmed they have greenlit a streaming series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books today in their Television Critics Association presentation. The series has been in development with Skydance and Paramount, the producers of the two Jack Reacher films starring Tom Cruise.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, answered questions about the potential casting of Jack Reacher, and announced the team developing the show. A press release sent out during the panel confirmed which Child book would be the basis for a first season.

Who will play Jack Reacher?

Fans of the books were a little turned off by the casting of Tom Cruise in the first Jack Reacher movie. Child describes Reacher as 6’5” and anywhere from 210-250 pounds. Cruise does not fit that description.

“We really are determined to find somebody who an embody that character for Lee and for all of us,” Salke said. “You may see us take our time really making sure we find that person, whether they exist in our purview or they are new discoveries from somewhere. We are going to do an extensive exploration of who can fit into those shoes.”

A new discovery seems the most likely because any of the actors who fit the description of Jack Reacher are already well established with their own franchise characters or solo careers. Someone like Dave Bautista could work, but he’d have to really like the deal Amazon is offering, or the quality of the show. Dwayne Johnson might be another obvious choice, but he seems unattainable with his movie paydays.

They’ll start with the first Jack Reacher book

Christopher McQuarrie adapted One Shot for the first Jack Reacher film. Amazon is starting with Child’s first Reacher book, The Killing Floor. Writer/showrunner Nick Santora gave this statement in a press release:

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.”

Each book is a standalone Jack Reacher adventure. For a TV series, you might as well start at the beginning and go from there.

The producers of the movies are making the series

McQuarrie remains involved in the series as an executive producer, along with Scott Sullivan, and Skydance’s Don Granger, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison and Marcy Ross. Child is also an EP.

“It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me,” Child said in the press release.

Skydance also produces Amazon’s Jack Ryan series, based on the Tom Clancy character, and Salke expects the shows to share an audience.

“Lee, along with Nick Santora, Don Granger, Sullivan and Chirs McQuarrie all promise an action-packed series featuring the beloved badass,” Salke said. “We know our massive Jack Ryan fans will love this show.”

Skydance sure sticks with its franchises. They attempted Terminator: Dark Fate even after their Terminator: Genisys was a series-low performer. Changing mediums definitely seems like a smarter approach than cranking out more movies, and perhaps Cruise’s availability (he’s committed to their Mission: Impossible sequels) gives them an easy out to restructure.