The Simpsons was recently renewed for two more seasons, keeping the animated sitcom going strong as the longest-running primetime scripted series of all time. This weekend they’ll be getting a boost from one of the biggest blockbuster filmmakers of the 21st century. Star Wars and Star Trek director J.J. Abrams is making an appearance on The Simpsons this weekend, and as you’ll see in a teaser clip, he’s bringing some of his trademark lens flares with him.



J.J. Abrams on The Simpsons

You can catch J.J. Abrams on The Simpsons in this Sunday’s episode, “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars,” at 8:30 P.M. ET/PT. In the episode, Homer tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but Abrams gets ahold of them first. In the clip, you can see the group has some kind of BB-8-inspired droid that’s purple instead of orange. Presumably Abrams wants them to create something for a movie of his, but will Homer be allowed to be part of the action?

Next weekend’s episode of The Simpsons on March 21 will be one for the record books, because it will mark the 700th episode of the series. And with the recent renewal for season 33 and season 34, the series will end up crossing the 750-episode mark. As for what fans can expect in the future, series creator Matt Groening said:

“We are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

You can catch The Simpsons on Sundays on FOX as part of their Animation Domination line-up.