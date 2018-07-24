iTunes Deal Lets You Buy 190 Movies for $300
Posted on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 by Hoai-Tran Bui
A new iTunes deal could let you buy as many as 190 movies from the past three decades in one of its biggest sales of the year. And it would only cost you about $300.
iTunes is currently offering select 10-Film bundles in Digital HD. Each of the bundles cover a separate decade dating back to the ’70s, including classic films like Apocalypse Now, Dirty Dancing, The Truman Show, No Country for Old Men, and so much more. The decade 10-movie bundles cost $19.99 each. Total, the bundles amount to 190 movies for only $300.
But there comes some fine print. Buying all 190 movies for $300 would require you to buy four $100 iTunes gift cards for $80 each online. This gift card deal is typically available on many online retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and others.
Here are the available bundles (via SlickDeals):
- Iconic Films of the 70’s
- Paper Moon
- The Great Gatsby (1974)
- Love Story
- Grease
- The Out-of-Towners (1970)
- Harold and Maude
- Heaven Can Wait
- On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
- The Bad News Bears
- Plaza Suite
- 10 Iconic Films of the 70’s
- Adventures of the Wilderness Family
- Apocalypse Now
- Hercules In New York
- The Conversation (1974)
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)
- Meatballs
- Rain of Fire
- The Wicker Man (1973)
- The Nightcomers
- Winter Kills
- Iconic Films of the 80’s
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Airplane!
- Footloose (1984)
- Urban Cowboy
- Clue
- Pretty in Pink
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Terms of Endearment
- Crocodile Dundee
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- 10 Iconic Films of the 80’s
- Endless Love
- Manhunter
- Dirty Dancing
- Earth Girls Are Easy
- Evil Dead 2
- Drugstore Cowboy
- Angel Heart
- Kickboxer
- Rambo: First Blood
- Ran (1985)
- Iconic Films of the 90’s
- Wayne’s World
- Clueless
- The Truman Show
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Galaxy Quest
- Ghost
- Kingpin (1996)
- Superstar
- Runaway Bride
- Tommy Boy
- 10 Iconic Films of the 90’s
- Pi
- Scream
- The English Patient
- Clerks
- The Blair Witch Project
- Good Will Hunting
- Swingers
- Basic Instinct
- The Limey
- Reservoir Dogs
- Iconic Films of the 00’s
- Zoolander
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days
- Tropic Thunder
- Almost Famous
- School of Rock
- I Love You, Man
- She’s the Man
- Mean Girls
- Old School
- 10 Iconic Films of the 00’s
- American Psycho
- Crash (2004)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Monster’s Ball
- No Country for Old Men
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- Saw (Unrated Director’s Cut)
- Mulholland Drive
- Secretary
- Lord of War
- 2000’s Must Own: Action
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Man On Fire (2004)
- The Day After Tomorrow
- I, Robot
- Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World
- Jumper
- Hitman (2007)
- The Transporter
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Titan A.E.
- 2000’s Must Own: Comedy
- Idiocracy
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Borat
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- Grandma’s Boy (2006)
- What Happens In Vegas
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Me, Myself & Irene
- Where the Heart Is
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- 2000’s Must Own: Drama
- Walk the Line
- The Family Stone
- Cast Away
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Garden State
- A Good Year
- Runaway Jury
- Bottle Shock
- The Beach
- Once
- Best Of The 80’s
- Big
- Raising Arizona
- Wall Street
- Romancing the Stone
- Big Trouble In Little China
- 9 to 5
- Commando (1985)
- Working Girl
- The Fly (1986)
- The Man from Snowy River
- Best Of The 90’s
- Independence Day
- Fight Club
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Speed
- My Cousin Vinny
- The Last of the Mohicans (Director’s Definitive Cut)
- There’s Something About Mary
- The X-Files: Fight the Future
- Entrapment
- The Thin Red Line
- Classic 70’s Collection
- Taxi Driver
- Murder By Death
- 1776
- Drunken Master
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- The Last Picture Show (Director’s Cut)
- Midnight Express
- Shampoo
- Brian’s Song
- The Way We Were
- Classic 80’s Collection
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Gandhi
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- The Natural
- Stripes (Extended Cut)
- Tootsie
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Fright Night (1985)
- School Daze
- Classic 90’s Collection
- A Few Good Men
- A League of Their Own
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Boyz N the Hood
- Donnie Brasco
- Men In Black
- Cliffhanger
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- The Quick and the Dead
- Rudy
- Action Movies of the 2000’s
- Snatch
- Black Hawk Down
- 2012
- Hancock
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Ghost Rider
- Charlie’s Angels
- XXX
- Resident Evil
- Comedy Movies of the 2000’s
- Superbad
- Pineapple Express
- The Holiday
- You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
- Joe Dirt
- Hitch
- The Benchwarmers
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- RV
- Men In Black II
- Romantic Movies of the 2000’s
- The Holiday
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Hitch
- The Wedding Planner
- 13 Going On 30
- Maid In Manhattan
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Punch-Drunk Love
- America’s Sweethearts
- Mona Lisa Smile
In addition, iTunes has also grouped individual award-winning titles for $5 from each decade as well.
You can purchase the movie bundles at the iTunes Store here.