iTunes Deal Lets You Buy 190 Movies for $300

A new iTunes deal could let you buy as many as 190 movies from the past three decades in one of its biggest sales of the year. And it would only cost you about $300.

iTunes is currently offering select 10-Film bundles in Digital HD. Each of the bundles cover a separate decade dating back to the ’70s, including classic films like Apocalypse Now, Dirty Dancing, The Truman Show, No Country for Old Men, and so much more. The decade 10-movie bundles cost $19.99 each. Total, the bundles amount to 190 movies for only $300.

But there comes some fine print. Buying all 190 movies for $300 would require you to buy four $100 iTunes gift cards for $80 each online. This gift card deal is typically available on many online retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

Here are the available bundles (via SlickDeals):

Iconic Films of the 70’s Paper Moon The Great Gatsby (1974) Love Story Grease The Out-of-Towners (1970) Harold and Maude Heaven Can Wait On a Clear Day You Can See Forever The Bad News Bears Plaza Suite



10 Iconic Films of the 70’s Adventures of the Wilderness Family Apocalypse Now Hercules In New York The Conversation (1974) The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) Meatballs Rain of Fire The Wicker Man (1973) The Nightcomers Winter Kills



Iconic Films of the 80’s The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! Airplane! Footloose (1984) Urban Cowboy Clue Pretty in Pink Some Kind of Wonderful Terms of Endearment Crocodile Dundee Ferris Bueller’s Day Off



10 Iconic Films of the 80’s Endless Love Manhunter Dirty Dancing Earth Girls Are Easy Evil Dead 2 Drugstore Cowboy Angel Heart Kickboxer Rambo: First Blood Ran (1985)



Iconic Films of the 90’s Wayne’s World Clueless The Truman Show What’s Eating Gilbert Grape Galaxy Quest Ghost Kingpin (1996) Superstar Runaway Bride Tommy Boy



10 Iconic Films of the 90’s Pi Scream The English Patient Clerks The Blair Witch Project Good Will Hunting Swingers Basic Instinct The Limey Reservoir Dogs



Iconic Films of the 00’s Zoolander Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days Tropic Thunder Almost Famous School of Rock I Love You, Man She’s the Man Mean Girls Old School



10 Iconic Films of the 00’s American Psycho Crash (2004) Gangs of New York (2002) Monster’s Ball No Country for Old Men 3:10 to Yuma (2007) Saw (Unrated Director’s Cut) Mulholland Drive Secretary Lord of War



2000’s Must Own: Action Mr. & Mrs. Smith Man On Fire (2004) The Day After Tomorrow I, Robot Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World Jumper Hitman (2007) The Transporter The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Titan A.E.



2000’s Must Own: Comedy Idiocracy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story Borat The Girl Next Door (2004) Grandma’s Boy (2006) What Happens In Vegas Napoleon Dynamite Me, Myself & Irene Where the Heart Is Dude, Where’s My Car?



2000’s Must Own: Drama Walk the Line The Family Stone Cast Away Slumdog Millionaire Garden State A Good Year Runaway Jury Bottle Shock The Beach Once



Best Of The 80’s Big Raising Arizona Wall Street Romancing the Stone Big Trouble In Little China 9 to 5 Commando (1985) Working Girl The Fly (1986) The Man from Snowy River



Best Of The 90’s Independence Day Fight Club Mrs. Doubtfire Speed My Cousin Vinny The Last of the Mohicans (Director’s Definitive Cut) There’s Something About Mary The X-Files: Fight the Future Entrapment The Thin Red Line



Classic 70’s Collection Taxi Driver Murder By Death 1776 Drunken Master Kramer vs. Kramer The Last Picture Show (Director’s Cut) Midnight Express Shampoo Brian’s Song The Way We Were



Classic 80’s Collection The Karate Kid (1984) Steel Magnolias (1989) Gandhi Ghostbusters (1984) The Natural Stripes (Extended Cut) Tootsie The Blue Lagoon (1980) Fright Night (1985) School Daze



Classic 90’s Collection A Few Good Men A League of Their Own Sleepless In Seattle Boyz N the Hood Donnie Brasco Men In Black Cliffhanger Can’t Hardly Wait The Quick and the Dead Rudy



Action Movies of the 2000’s Snatch Black Hawk Down 2012 Hancock Kung Fu Hustle Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Ghost Rider Charlie’s Angels XXX Resident Evil



Comedy Movies of the 2000’s Superbad Pineapple Express The Holiday You Don’t Mess With the Zohan Joe Dirt Hitch The Benchwarmers Paul Blart: Mall Cop RV Men In Black II



Romantic Movies of the 2000’s The Holiday Memoirs of a Geisha Hitch The Wedding Planner 13 Going On 30 Maid In Manhattan Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Punch-Drunk Love America’s Sweethearts Mona Lisa Smile



In addition, iTunes has also grouped individual award-winning titles for $5 from each decade as well.

You can purchase the movie bundles at the iTunes Store here.