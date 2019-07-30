It Chapter Two will give audiences the creeps in September, but if you’re in need of a refresher on the first film, you’re in luck: It is returning to theaters in August for two nights. And to sweeten the deal – and draw in audiences who already own the movie on Blu-ray or digital – the It re-release will include an 8-minute post-credit scene featuring footage from It Chapter Two.

Fandango broke the news about It returning to theaters. The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel was a smash hit, and its sequel – It Chapter Two – is arriving in September. In an attempt to drum up even more excitement for the sequel, the first movie will haunt multiplexes for two nights in August: August 4 and August 6.

On top of that, audiences will also be able to check-out an 8-minute sneak peek of It Chapter Two included as a post-credit scene. This is a smart move: I already own It on Blu-ray, so I’m not exactly clamoring to run to a theater to see it. But knowing there will be new footage from the sequel included, I might just have to check it out.

In It, seven kids in the 1980s discovered that a supernatural, shape-shifting force – which tends to take on the appearance of a clown named Pennywise – has been feasting on children of their small Maine town. The kids, dubbed The Losers’ Club, band together to stop the clown – and succeed. Sort of. In It Chapter Two, 27 years have passed, and the Losers’ Club is all grown-up. But they can’t escape their childhood fears and have to return to their home town to stop Pennywise once and for all. Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff played the young Losers’ Club, while James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean play them in the sequel as adults. Andy Muschietti directed both films.

It Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.