I don’t know about you, but I’m a big fan of those coffee table books that delve into the making of a movie. Usually loaded with concept art, interviews, and behind-the-scenes photos, they’re a great way to gain insight into a movie’s production. After I saw Andy Muschietti‘s adaptation of Stephen King’s It, I hoped a making-of book would be released showcasing the production design that went into bringing the tale of terror to life. Sadly, it didn’t happen. But it looks like I’m finally going to get my wish: a new It making-of book, highlighting both It and the upcoming It Chapter Two.

I can finally reveal the book that has been killing me the last few months: “You’ll Float Too: The Word of IT,” an authorized behind the scenes art book celebrating Andy Muschietti’s IT and IT: Chapter Two. @ITMovieOfficial https://t.co/9VMqDPsvpf — Alyse Wax (@alysewax) February 8, 2019

Author Alyse Wax broke the news via her Twitter page – You’ll Float Too: The World of IT will take readers behind-the-scenes of the Andy Muschietti’s adaptations of Stephen King’s killer clown story. Here are some details via the book’s Amazon page:

An official behind-the-scenes companion to New Line Cinema’s IT and IT CHAPTER TWO, the globally popular blockbusters Collecting the best artwork produced during the making of both of these sophisticated and visually enthralling films—including concept art, sketches, storyboards, and behind-the-scenes photography—You’ll Float Too: The World of IT explores the films’ singular aesthetic and meticulous world-building. This compendium includes commentary from director Andy Muschietti; producers Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin, and Roy Lee; the acclaimed ensemble cast; and other creative players who helped bring a new, disturbing vision of King’s perennial bestseller to life.

Wax is a contributor to SYFY Wire, ComingSoon, and Collider. Her first book is Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series. The It book won’t arrive until September 10, 2019 – which is a few days after the It Chapter Two September 6 release date. With that in mind, it’s still a bit too early to get a feel on what You’ll Float Too will be like (there’s not even a cover image available yet). But as a fan of behind-the-scenes books, and of the first It, I’m pretty damn excited to check this out. I’m hoping for as much concept art as humanly possible, as well as interviews with Muschietti and company about the making of both films. As soon as I learn more about this book, I’ll be sure to share it right here on /Film. In the meantime, enjoy these behind-the-scenes looks from the first film.