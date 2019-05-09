Get ready to return home to Derry, Maine with the It Chapter Two trailer. The members of The Losers’ Club are all grown up, but they can’t escape their childhood fears. With It Chapter Two, director Andy Muschietti completes his adaptation of Stephen King‘s tome of terror that started with 2017’s surprise blockbuster It. Unlike most King movie sequels, It Chapter Two is actually still working with the author’s source material, with the scripts for this film, and 2017’s It, splitting up the lengthy text of the book. Watch the It Chapter Two trailer below.

It Chapter Two Trailer

The golden age of Stephen King adaptations continues with It Chapter Two. Andy Muschietti has gathered together an accomplished cast to play the grown-up members of The Losers’ Club: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean. But don’t worry, the younger actors – Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff – are back too, in flashback form. And of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise the Clown.

Stephen King’s novel is constantly cutting between the past and the present – showing us the Losers as both kids and adults in every other chapter. For the film adaptations, the big screen It films took an approach similar to that of the now-iconic It miniseries from 1990: the past and present were split into two distinct installments, with the first covering the Losers in their youths, and the second following them in adulthood.

I was a big fan of the 2017 film – it understood that the heart of a great Stephen King adaptation doesn’t reside only in the scares, it’s also about character. King excels at building realistic, memorable characters, and the 2017 film did a wonderful job making the kids of the Losers’ Club stand out. Hopefully the sequel will do the same.

It Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.