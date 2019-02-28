When It Chapter Two hits theaters this year, it’s going to have one of the bloodiest scenes in horror history. At least, that’s what star Jessica Chastain said last night on The Tonight Show. The actress, who plays the grown-up Bev Marsh in the horror sequel, revealed that she shot on particular scene that involved an extreme amount of blood (fake blood, I’m assuming, since using real blood would be crazy, and possibly illegal). If you’re worried about spoilers for the sequel, fret not – Chastain doesn’t provide any specific details of the scene. But just what scene could be she be talking about?

Chastain’s comments about the bloody scene are above. Again, don’t let the title of the video fool you – there really aren’t any spoilers here. If you don’t feel like watching the clip, here’s Chastain’s quote:

“I’m going say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it. It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene…someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film…in a scene. The next day I was pulling blood out of my eyeballs.”

I did some research (translation: I looked on Instagram), and I think I might have found a behind-the-scenes pic of the scene Chastain is talking about. Check it out.

There you see the actress with It director Andy Muschietti, and she looks pretty darn bloody. But this leads to a big question: just what is going on in this scene? I’ve read Stephen King’s It several times, and I can’t recall a single scene with the grown-up Losers’ Club that involves what sounds like a tidal wave of blood. This leads me to assume that the scene is something not plucked from the book, but made up for the film – which wouldn’t be out of the question. The first It had plenty of stuff that wasn’t from the original novel.

If I had to guess, the scene Chastain is referring to might be a recreation of the famous bathroom scene from the first film, in which a young Bev (played by Sophia Lillis), is practically drowned in a geyser of blood that shoots out of her sink. As you may recall, there was a lot of blood in that scene. There’s a moment in King’s book where the adult Beverly goes back to childhood home, so perhaps they added the blood to that particular scene. Or perhaps I’m grasping at straws, and the scene is going to be something entirely unexpected. In any case, I can’t wait to see it – along with the rest of the movie.

It Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.