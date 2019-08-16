We’re mere weeks away from It: Chapter Two, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s hit adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. As you await the return of Pennywise the Clown, why not feast your eyes on a new It Chapter Two IMAX trailer below, featuring some new footage, including a jump-scare moment that will scare the bejesus out of you. Plus: it turns out the movie is even longer than was previously reported, so hunker down.

It Chapter Two IMAX Trailer

The Losers’ Club can’t outrun the past in the latest trailer for It: Chapter Two. This latest piece of marketing is meant to hype the IMAX release of the movie, and while the bulk of what’s here is from previous trailers, there are a few snippets of new footage as well. Most notable is the final moment, where Pennywise opens that big mouth of his – with frightening results.

In It: Chapter Two, the Losers’ Club are all grown up, having forgotten about their childhood experience of battling Pennywise the Clown. But when Pennywise resurfaces after 27 years, the Losers are called back to their home town to stop him once and for all – or die trying. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean star as the adult Losers’ Club, while original cast members Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff are back as well. And of course, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise.

By all indications, It: Chapter Two is going to be epic – perhaps one of the most epic horror films in recent memory. And while a lengthy runtime is by no means required for an epic film, It: Chapter Two has one. In fact, it might be even longer than we initially thought. It was previously reported that the film would run 2 hours and 45 minutes. But now, the British Board of Film Classification lists the movie at 2 hours and 49 minutes. Granted, that’s not much longer than the initial report, but it’s still pretty damn long. And I’m fine with that – as long as the pacing works. A long movie never seems long if it’s paced properly. But a poorly paced film can feel like it’s stretching on forever. Don’t let me down, Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 4, 2019.