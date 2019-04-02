That murderous clown Pennywise is back for It Chapter 2, and he’s bringing the Losers’ Club with him. Andy Muschietti‘s sequel to his 2017 horror hit will return to Stephen King’s world, and bring with it an exciting new cast. But rest assured the original cast is back as well. The first It Chapter 2 footage screened at CinemaCon, and we were there to bring you the details.

The It Chapter 2 footage shown at CinemaCon wasn’t a trailer, but rather a scene that gave way to a quick sizzle reel. The scene in question is lifted directly from Stephen King’s book. The adult Bev Marsh (Jessica Chastain) returns to her childhood home in Derry, looking for her father. Instead, she encounters an old woman named Mrs. Kersh now living in the house. Mrs. Kersh sadly informs Bev that her father passed away, and then invites Bev into her house.

Bev obliges. Once inside, she finds the old poem on the postcard Ben sent her in the first film. And then things start to get creepy. “You know what they say about Derry,” says Mrs. Kersh. “No one who dies here never really dies.” She fixes Bev with a scary, blank stare, and sure enough, Pennywise soon rears his ugly head.

From here, the audience was treated to quick flashes from the film: the adult Losers’ Club wandering through empty streets. The younger Losers’ Club riding their bikes. An adult Bev rising out of a lake of blood. Bill Hader as the adult Richie beneath a giant statue of Paul Bunyan (another item lifted directly from the book). The adults regrouping and returning to the sewers. And of course, a ton of red balloons being released into the sky.

Based on this, It Chapter 2 might end up being even truer to King’s book than the first film. And that’s exciting.

Bill Skarsgård returns in the role of Pennywise. James McAvoy stars as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.

Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

It Chapter 2 opens September 6, 2019.