Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with the show’s 46th season premiere, back in good ole Studio 8H at 30 Rock in New York City. It’s the first of five back-to-back shows in all five weekends in October, the longest run of consecutive new episodes in recent history. Chris Rock is hosting the first episode back in the studio after last season ended with three remotely produced episodes with sketches performed from the cast members’ houses. But what about the rest of month?

Comedian Bill Burr, star and creator of the Netflix animated series F is for Family, and Issa Rae, Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO’s Insecure, have been slated to host the next two episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live made the announcement through their social media channels, including on Twitter:

Bill Burr will be the next to host SNL on October 10, marking the first time the stand-up comedian has hosted the late night sketch show. I’m betting this is something that was originally meant to happen towards the end of season 45 as a lead up to for what would have been the summer theatrical release of Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. Burr has a key supporting role opposite SNL cast member Pete Davidson, and it was a solid breakout role for both of the comedians as actors.

Burr has been busy with the animated series F is for Family on Netflix, not to mention being one of the best stand-up comedians working today. In addition to having several stand-up specials on Netflix, he’s also the host of the Monday Morning Podcast.

The October 10 episode will also see country music artist Morgan Wallen as musical guest, whose single “7 Summers” broke country music streaming records when it was released back in August.

Then next week, on October 17, Issa Rae will also make her hosting debut. In addition to creating and starring in the Emmy-nominated series Insecure on HBO, she’s also the executive producer of A Black Lady Sketch Show. This seems like another holdover from season 45 since the fourth season of Insecure premiere in mid-April earlier this year, shortly after the romantic crime comedy The Lovebirds was slated to hit theaters before being sent to Netflix in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rae’s career has been on a steady rise since Insecure started, and it’s only getting better. She’s slated to star in Sinkhole, a new thriller being produced by Jordan Peele, and she’s supposed to be working on a backyard wrestling show with Dwayne Johnson at HBO

Joining Rae will be Justin Bieber as musical guest, who was just on the show this past February in support of his latest album Changes. Bieber’s latest song “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper hit the top of Spotify’s global streaming chart and was played over 120 million times in its first week back in September.

Be sure to come back later this weekend for our review of the 46th season premiere of Saturday Night Live and every new episode coming throughout the rest of the season.