If you intend to have dinosaurs on your dinosaur tour, then you might want to think about picking up these two new Jurassic Park statues from Iron Studios. One features the deadly, poison-spewing Dilophosaurus who dispatched with the deceitful Dennis Nedry in a grisly fashion. The other is the sick Triceratops that brings about childlike wonder in both Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, both of whom are included in the stature of the horned dinosaur. Check out both of the statues below.

Iron Studios Jurassic Park Statues – Triceratops Diorama

In addition to the detailed Triceratops at the center of this 1/10 scale Iron Studios statue, you’ll also see Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler, John Hammond’s grandchildren Lex and Tim, and the park worker trying to treat the dinosaur. The likenesses of all the actors is pretty good, especially for a 1/10 scale statue. But the park worker doesn’t exactly resemble the actor playing him. Why does that detail stick out to me. Because the role is played by producer Gerald R. Molen, who also plays Dr. Bruner in Rain Man.

The limited edition Triceratops statue measures 9-inches tall, over 29-inches wide, and it’ll cost you $899.99. You can pre-order right now and it’ll be available sometime in the fourth quarter this year.

Iron Studios Jurassic Park Statues – Dilophosaurus Statue

This statue is far more simple since it only features the Dilophosaurus on a Jurassic Park base without any other characters included. That’s a shame since it would have been nice to have him spitting at Wayne Knight as Dennis Nedry, but I digress.

The Dilophosaurus stands 7-inchs tall and will only cost you $119.99. Pre-orders are available now and it’s slated to ship out sometime in September.