At Sony’s first State of Play livestream event, a new Iron Man VR video game for PlayStation 4 was revealed, complete with a trailer that puts players inside Tony Stark’s armor so they can soar through the sky and blast enemies. Watch the Iron Man VR trailer below.

Iron Man VR Trailer

The trailer begins with you as Tony Stark, chilling on a private plane on the way to Shanghai and going over your schedule with the holographic artificial intelligence interface known as Friday. But suddenly, an interruption comes through in the form of a hologram of the Marvel Comics villain Ghost, previously seen in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp. She says something about Tony not being able to escape his past.

Suddenly, a device comes flying at the plane and blows a hole in the side of it, sending you falling through the sky until you summon the armor hidden in your briefcase. Then it’s time to blast a bunch more explosive devices out of the sky to keep them from destroying your plane.

Most of the footage here isn’t actual gameplay footage, but the shots that do show what it will be like to strap on the VR mask and become Iron Man look promising. Of course, looking around and blasting things by way of the PS Move motion controllers could get repetitive quickly, so hopefully they have some ways to make the gameplay a little more engaging than that.

Honestly, I’m surprised that we haven’t yet gotten an Iron Man video game along the lines of something like PlayStation 4’s hit Spider-Man game. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would love to have a sandbox style video game featuring their favorite Avengers and Iron Man would be one of the coolest thanks to his incredible suit. Here’s hoping the success of Spider-Man PS4 will get more superhero games like that onto shelves in the future.

Here’s the official synopsis for Iron Man VR, coming sometime in 2019: