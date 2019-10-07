While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a turning point in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel video games are trying to take things to the next level. Next year will see the release of two new games – Iron Man VR and Marvel’s Avengers – and new trailers for each of them debuted over the weekend during New York Comic Con.

In Iron Man VR, players step inside Tony Stark’s suit and face off against Ghost (whom you may remember as one of the antagonists in Ant-Man and the Wasp), and in Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll be able to play as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Check out some new gameplay footage below.



Iron Man VR Trailer

In the films, we’ve seen Tony Stark face the grim reality of his own technology turning against him when Ultron went rogue, and now we’re seeing a familiar character teach him that lesson in a new game. Ghost, a corporate hacker with a tortured past (played by Hannah John-Kamen in Ant-Man and the Wasp) is harboring a grudge against Tony in Iron Man VR, and it appears as if they’re responsible for breaking into Stark Tower and controlling Tony’s drones for nefarious purposes. Personally, I’m not crazy about the aesthetic of VR games like this, but it’s admittedly a much different experience watching a trailer from a distance versus donning a headset and getting immersed in the gameplay.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR arrives exclusively on the PlayStation VR platform on February 28, 2020.

Marvel’s Avengers Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers drew some scoffs online for its character designs after its initial trailer (it must have been prohibitively expensive to secure the likenesses of all of those A-list film actors), but if you can put that aspect aside, it seems like it could be a lot of fun to dive in and inhabit these characters in a AAA game like this. And as this trailer reveals, Kamala Khan will play a major role in the action – not only as a character who tries to bring the Avengers together after a schism forms in the unit, but as a playable character who can smash her way through enemies with the best of ’em. This version of the character definitely has a “Tom Holland’s Peter Parker” sort of vibe here: she’s a young, idealistic fangirl who’s smart, capable, and may hold the key to why the Avengers were framed.

Marvel’s Avengers hits shelves on May 15, 2020 and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Finally, as a short bonus, here’s a behind the scenes look at how Kamala was implemented into the new game: