After Tony Stark sacrificed his life in order to save humanity in Avengers: Endgame, a memorial at his cabin saw the first arc reactor he ever built in Iron Man sent off in a loving fashion by Pepper Potts in an arrangement of flowers on the lake. It’s the same arc reactor that Pepper Potts turned into a memento as “Proof That Tony Stark Has a Heart.” And now Tony Stark’s arc reactor can be yours.

Hot Toys has announced a life-size Iron Man arc reactor prop replica in an acrylic case with the engraved “Proof That Tony Stark Has a Heart” display around it. And yes, it even lights up. Check it out below.

Life-Size Iron Man Arc Reactor Prop Replica

Here’s how Hot Toys announced the new Iron Man arc reactor prop replica:

Tony Stark has created the very first Arc Reactor to keep him alive and power his first suit of armor in ‘Iron Man’. The arc reactor supplies energy to an electromagnet, which prevents embedded shrapnel from reaching his heart. Based on the first Marvel Studio production – Iron Man, Hot Toys is thrilled to expend on the Life-Size Masterpiece Series with Tony Stark’s Arc Reactor given by Tony’s personal assistant Pepper as a desktop ornament! Masterfully crafted with authentic and screen-accurate details, the Arc Reactor in actual size stands approximately 16cm in height. Recreated with diecast and copper wire material, it features two LED lighting modes which include light-on effect and breathing light effect, phenomenal multi-layered metallic painting highlighting its fantastic aesthetics, ring engraved with the words “Proof That Tony Stark Has A Heart” as seen in the movie, completed with a specially designed custom base and display case.

Unfortunately, as of right now, there’s no pre-order available and the price hasn’t even been revealed yet. But the item is expected to be released sometime between the second and third quarters of 2020. We’ll let you know as soon as we learn more.