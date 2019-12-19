Donnie Yen has been playing Ip Man for more than a decade. Now the saga of Yen’s Wing Chun grandmaster is coming to an end, just as Ip Man comes to America in Ip Man 4. Ip Man 4 follows the martial arts master as he arrives in San Francisco where his famous student, Bruce Lee, has shaken up the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school. Watch the Ip Man 4 trailer below.

Ip Man 4 Trailer

Ip Man is back to fight for China in Ip Man 4, which takes the legendary Wing Chun master across the world. The biographical action flick starring Donnie Yen brings the saga to a close as the martial arts master faces off another blustering American fighter, played confusingly by British actor Scott Adkins. There’s more Danny Chan as Bruce Lee in this movie too, with the uncanny lookalike reprising his role from Ip Man 3.

After years of Yen being reportedly reluctant to return to the role that he originated in 2008, Ip Man 4 looks to be a worthy send-off of the character — though the franchise can presumably live on in dynamic spin-offs like Master Z: Ip Man Legacy. Where else can we get our nationalistic martial arts movies where China proves its superiority through bombastic showdowns? But it is a little bittersweet to see Yen leave the role that was so perfectly suited to him.

Directed by Wilson Yip and written by Hiroshi Fukazawa, Ip Man 4 also stars Vanness Wu, Chris Collins, and Wu Yue.

Here’s the synopsis for Ip Man 4:

Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series. Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans.

Ip Man 4 hits U.S. theaters on December 25, 2019.