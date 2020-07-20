At long last, Amazon has revealed the full voice cast of its adult animated series Invincible, based on the Image Comics title from writer Robert Kirkman. The Kirkman co-created animated series has been in the works for more than a year, with Steven Yeun announced as the lead of a star-studded voice cast last January. Now, as Invincible gets closer to debuting on Amazon, the full voice cast of the subversive superhero series has been revealed.

On Saturday, Amazon revealed that Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, NOS4A2) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) have been added to the Invincible voice cast, Collider reports. On the same day, series co-creator Robert Kirkman participated in the Skybound Expo virtual panel to reveal which characters the previously announced cast members will be playing. We already knew that Yeun, who has starred in a Kirkman series before with his breakout role in The Walking Dead, will be voicing the protagonist Mark Grayson, a teenager with a famous super-powered parent who begins to develop powers of his own, and discovers that the job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Kirkman also revealed that J.K. Simmons will be playing the role of Mark’s father, the very powerful Omni-Man.

Here is the rest of the Invincible casting breakdown:

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

will voice Amber Bennett Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

will voice Doc Seismic Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

will voice Cecil Steadman Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl)

will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl) Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1, Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster)

will voice Mauler 1, Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster) Mark Hamill will voice Art

will voice Art Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

will voice Atom Eve Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

will voice Dulpi-Kate Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

will voice Rex Splode Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

will voice William Clockwell Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien

Some previously revealed cast members like Sandra Oh, Mae Whitman, Melise, and Max Burkholder weren’t included in the casting breakdown, so it’s uncertain which characters they’ll be voicing, or if they’re still involved in the series since the cast was announced in January 2019.

Amazon’s Invincible is an hour-long series that is set to premiere sometimes in the near future. The comic is Kirkman’s second-longest after The Walking Dead, and was created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and artist Ryan Ottley. The comic ended its 15-year run in February of 2018.

Here’s the official description of the show: