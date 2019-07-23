Hot on the heels of the teaser for Nickelodeon’s TV movie revival of Rocko’s Modern Life, the other anticipated NickToon return that fans have been waiting for has also been given a new teaser and official release date.

Invader Zim ran on Nickelodeon from 2001 through 2006, and now the NickToon is back with a TV movie called Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. This project was expected to arrive last year, but got delayed with the Rocko’s Modern Life TV movie and has now been relegated to a release on Netflix instead of the cable network for kids. And now we finally know when it will arrive thanks to a new Invader Zim Enter the Florpus teaser that just arrived.

Invader Zim Enter the Florpus Teaser

Invader Zim followed a space alien named Zim who is sent on a mission to infiltrate Earth by his own planet as a way of just getting rid of him. Much to their surprise, Zim succeeds in setting up a base on Earth as he poses as a human child and plots the planet’s downfall. But Zim’s arch nemesis Dib is trying to foil his planet domination at every turn, though no one believes the claims that Zim is actually an invading alien. Here’s the synopsis for the TV movie:

In INVADER ZIM: Enter The Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about.

Series creator Johnen Vaszquez is back as executive producer and writer, along with original cast members Richard Horvitz (The Angry Beavers) and Rikki Simons as ZIM and GIR. The rest of the cast also includes Andy Berman as Dib Membrane, Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane, Wally Wingert as Almighty Tallest Red; Kevin McDonald as Almighty Tallest Purple; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

If you want to see much more from Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, check out the teaser that was released a couple years ago at Comic-Con below. Otherwise, the TV movie will arrive on Netflix everywhere on August 16, 2019.