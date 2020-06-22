It takes three or four years to make an animated movie. The creative process is even more strenuous when working on a sequel to one of the biggest animated hits of all time. A new documentary series coming to Disney+ this week will let you be a fly on the wall as Disney’s hit sequel Frozen II moves towards the film’s premiere with one year left on the production schedule, with uplifting highs and frustrating lows. See how Disney magic is created by some of the most talented people in the business in the Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 trailer below.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Trailer

Disney+ recently provided the first three episodes of the new documentary series, which debuts at the end of the week, and I was happy to see that this is a fascinating, in-depth look at the making of the sequel, showing some of the actual challenges and hardships of making an animated film. As I wrote in my review of the series:

“Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is an informative and fascinating glimpse into the making of one of the biggest animated movies ever made. Some may not be captivated by watching footage of meetings between the various creators of Frozen 2 and seeing how the cartoon sausage is made. But for those who have more than a passing interest in cinema, especially animation, this is an eye-opening, satisfying endeavor.”

You’ll watch as the filmmakers struggle to make certain sequences work, paying attention to the most meticulous details in order to express emotions and plot points as clearly as possible. Plus, you’ll also see how difficult it is for the story side of the movie to mesh with the original songs, bringing them together for narrative fusion into one cohesive piece of storytelling.

Frozen 2 directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and many more of the key crew members and animators from behind the scenes of Frozen 2 are present and accounted for in this documentary, and it’s incredible to watch them all work.

All six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ on June 26.